Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

Head of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov believes that before the deployment of certain posts in the leadership of the new Verkhovna Rada, the parties must first specifically determine their own, including oppositional status.

"If we are talking about the Presidium of the Verkhovna Rada, then naturally I hope that there will be representatives of our political force. If we are talking about other places, then it seems to me that it would be correct for this position to be occupied by representatives of the opposition. But as our history shows, we usually have several oppositions. Let them decide among themselves what opposition they are," he told the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) program on the ICTV channel on Monday.

Razumkov noted that in Ukraine "some, on the one hand, completely opposite political forces travel to Europe in tandem, and sometimes it seems that we have, you know, a kind of a 'broad coalition,' which criticizes each other very much on the air, and after that, outside the airs, it communicates well and, probably, shares some posts."

He also expressed his personal opinion that the deputy speaker of the Parliament should be a person who will work, regardless of being in opposition, in the interests of Ukraine.