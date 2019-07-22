Facts

Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

The final results of the Ukrainian elections are expected in Berlin, and the new government of Ukraine is expected to start work soon, official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Ulrike Demmer told reporters.

"The Cabinet expects the government to start work soon and implement the reform plans," Demmer said.

She clarified that the German government so far refrained from commenting, because the final results of the counting of votes, as well as the report of the observers from the OSCE/ODIHR are not available yet. Demmer indicated that Berlin would continue to support Ukraine.

