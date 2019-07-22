Today we can talk about consolidation, not usurpation of power – Razumkov

Head of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov believes that according to the results of the parliamentary elections we can talk about consolidation of power in the country, but this is not about the possibility of its usurpation.

"I believe that thanks to the legislative initiatives that we are talking about, we will not have to talk about usurpation. Today we can talk about consolidating power, but this is necessary in order to start introducing reforms that we promised people," he said a briefing at the party headquarters on Monday.

Razumkov explained that he was talking about legislative initiatives: on parliamentary immunity, on the president's impeachment law, the reform of the courts, the reform or the follow-up revision of the anti-corruption system, which will be independent of the president, the parliament and other state bodies.