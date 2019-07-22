Too early to talk about coalition with good results of Servant of the People, others' completely not clear results - Razumkov

Head of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov believes that talks about the coalition should be conducted after the appearance of the final election results.

"We are open to any dialogue, but as of today we need to wait for final results. In the Rada we are ready to cooperate with all political forces that are in accord with us in ideological terms and the basic vision of our country," he said at a briefing at the party headquarters on Monday.

Razumkov noted that "now we don't have to talk about the coalition, because we see quite good results, and there are no results of our colleagues and opponents on the Verkhovna Rada yet."

"Let's look at the results of Holos, the results of the Servant of the People Party, and then we will talk about the coalition in one format or another," he said.

As reported, according to the results of 50.01% of the protocols processed, the Servant of the People Party with 42.45% of the vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity – 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, and Holos - 6.38% enter the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the CEC website, the remaining parties do not yet overcome the 5% pass barrier to parliament.