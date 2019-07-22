Facts

11:54 22.07.2019

Too early to talk about coalition with good results of Servant of the People, others' completely not clear results - Razumkov

2 min read

Head of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov believes that talks about the coalition should be conducted after the appearance of the final election results.

"We are open to any dialogue, but as of today we need to wait for final results. In the Rada we are ready to cooperate with all political forces that are in accord with us in ideological terms and the basic vision of our country," he said at a briefing at the party headquarters on Monday.

Razumkov noted that "now we don't have to talk about the coalition, because we see quite good results, and there are no results of our colleagues and opponents on the Verkhovna Rada yet."

"Let's look at the results of Holos, the results of the Servant of the People Party, and then we will talk about the coalition in one format or another," he said.

As reported, according to the results of 50.01% of the protocols processed, the Servant of the People Party with 42.45% of the vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity – 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, and Holos - 6.38% enter the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the CEC website, the remaining parties do not yet overcome the 5% pass barrier to parliament.

Tags: #peoples #forecast #coalition #servant
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:18 22.07.2019
Today we can talk about consolidation, not usurpation of power – Razumkov

Today we can talk about consolidation, not usurpation of power – Razumkov

07:06 22.07.2019
Composition of parliamentary coalition depends on Zelensky – Tymoshenko

Composition of parliamentary coalition depends on Zelensky – Tymoshenko

23:30 21.07.2019
Rada coalition composition depends on Zelensky, Batkivschyna is ready to join it, doesn't claim any office - Tymoshenko

Rada coalition composition depends on Zelensky, Batkivschyna is ready to join it, doesn't claim any office - Tymoshenko

22:06 21.07.2019
Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

19:11 21.07.2019
Servant of the People working on draft coalition agreement, mulling 3-4 candidates for premier

Servant of the People working on draft coalition agreement, mulling 3-4 candidates for premier

17:46 21.07.2019
Zelensky would like to see new politicians in coalition, coalition to be discussed after announcement of election outcome

Zelensky would like to see new politicians in coalition, coalition to be discussed after announcement of election outcome

11:52 21.07.2019
Servant of the People Party didn't bargain support at elections with any political force – Razumkov

Servant of the People Party didn't bargain support at elections with any political force – Razumkov

14:16 27.06.2019
Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

13:53 07.06.2019
ICU predicts slow in Ukraine's economic growth to 2.3% in 2019

ICU predicts slow in Ukraine's economic growth to 2.3% in 2019

09:51 28.05.2019
Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Interfax-Ukraine correspondent Olena Hryshchenko passes away

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

LATEST

One of Ukraine's Constitution authors, parliament's ex-deputy speaker Viktor Musiyaka passes away

Belarus ready to broaden political dialogue with EU - Lukashenko

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

Parliamentary elections held in proper order, with minor violations – CANADEM mission

Interfax-Ukraine correspondent Olena Hryshchenko passes away

Fitch affirms Odesa at 'b-', outlook stable

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

No legal grounds for early local elections – OPORA

CEC GETS 62.02% of E-PROTOCOLS: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.49%, OPPOSITION PLATFORM – FOR LIFE - 12.98%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY - 8.56%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.01%, HOLOS - 6.34%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD