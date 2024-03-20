Economy

20:13 20.03.2024

Positive scenario of Ukraine Facility Plan assumes Ukraine's reaching level of Romania-2021 in GDP per capita by 2033

2 min read
Positive scenario of Ukraine Facility Plan assumes Ukraine's reaching level of Romania-2021 in GDP per capita by 2033

The positive scenario of the Ukraine Facility Plan assumes an average growth of real gross domestic product of Ukraine in 2024-2034 by an average of 6.2% per year, which will allow by 2033 to reach GDP per capita in euro equivalent at a level that was in Romania in 2021 – EUR13,600.

"The speed of economic growth depends on the extent to which Ukraine can attract FDIs. In turn, investment attractiveness is conditional on reforms. Narrowing the income gap with EU economies requires long-term political resolve," the report says.

"Priority of price stability in the NBU mandate is a vital precondition for successful European integration. The inflation target will have to be higher than in EU countries to absorb real appreciation with the inflation differential. Still, nominal appreciation will be needed to ensure low inflation in case of fast real convergence. Moreover, monetary policy might have to be relatively tight amid loose fiscal policy and budget deficit financed by foreign aid," the document reads.

According to it, in the positive scenario, the real hryvnia to dollar exchange rate could strengthen by 20% to the pre-war level by 2028, whereas now it is about 6.5% weaker.

"Convergence with income levels of EU economies will happen through real GDP growth and real exchange rate appreciation. The latter will be driven by productivity growth and capital inflows," the report reads.

It is assumed that 2024 will mark the end of active hostilities in Ukraine, and three recovery scenarios are modeled for 2024-2034, which differ in productivity growth, volumes of external assistance (budgetary support and preferential investments from donors) and the return of migrants, which are described in the Plan.

According to forecasts, real GDP of Ukraine will recover to the pre-war level of 2021 until 2027-2031, depending on the scenario, and GDP per capita at current prices will reach EUR10,100-14,900 at the end of the forecast horizon in 2034, which is 74–109% of Romania's level in 2021.

Tags: #plan #forecast

MORE ABOUT

09:35 20.03.2024
Umerov: Ukrainian delegation presents plan for 2024 to military leadership of key partner countries

Umerov: Ukrainian delegation presents plan for 2024 to military leadership of key partner countries

10:48 26.02.2024
Zelenskyy: Plan for last Ukrainian counteroffensive on Kremlin's table even before it started

Zelenskyy: Plan for last Ukrainian counteroffensive on Kremlin's table even before it started

10:12 26.02.2024
Umerov: We're doing everything possible and impossible to ensure breakthrough; 2024 plan already exists

Umerov: We're doing everything possible and impossible to ensure breakthrough; 2024 plan already exists

19:30 23.02.2024
Ukraine proposes 'mutual understanding plan' to unblock border with Poland – Shmyhal

Ukraine proposes 'mutual understanding plan' to unblock border with Poland – Shmyhal

20:46 08.02.2024
Zelenskyy expects AFU’s action plan for 2024 from Syrsky in near future

Zelenskyy expects AFU’s action plan for 2024 from Syrsky in near future

20:45 18.01.2024
Ukraine should go with plan B due to zero appetite of private investors in current wartime situation

Ukraine should go with plan B due to zero appetite of private investors in current wartime situation

20:04 15.01.2024
UN presents plans for humanitarian response, assistance to refugees in 2024 worth $4.2 bln

UN presents plans for humanitarian response, assistance to refugees in 2024 worth $4.2 bln

21:36 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy refuses to talk about details of offensive, defensive actions next year

Zelenskyy refuses to talk about details of offensive, defensive actions next year

20:15 08.11.2023
Zelenskyy: We have plan for next year

Zelenskyy: We have plan for next year

20:32 05.10.2023
Ministry of Economy expects GDP growth of 4% in 2024 – minister

Ministry of Economy expects GDP growth of 4% in 2024 – minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Jan-Feb 2024 at 3.6%

Ukrainian maritime corridor becomes round-the-clock

NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

LATEST

Verkhovna Rada allows to partially resume customs inspections from May 1, 2024

Ukraine discussing possibility of using immobilized Russian assets as collateral for issuing eurobonds – Shmyhal

GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz make storing up to 5 bcm gas from Europe in Ukrainian UGS facilities key condition for stress test

Director of State Employment Center Zhovtiak: situation on labor market gradually stabilizes, business feels need for workforce

Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

ATB-Market becomes leader in retail trade with sales of over UAH 181 bln in 2023

Supreme Court upholds decision to recover UAH 1.48 bln from ex-executives of Platinum Bank – Deposit Guarantee Fund

Number of Diia.City residents reaches 900

United Mining Chemical Company begins selling titanium raw materials to Italy, Spain, Germany, expanding export geography - managers

Arricano Real Estate PLC buys back its shares from Dragon Capital to introduce new shareholder

AD
AD
AD
AD