Argentina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Argentina has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children from Russia, said Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada.

"Argentina has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children! Recently, a Ukrainian delegation, which included my Representative, visited Argentina, where they held high-level meetings calling for joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as part of the implementation of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine, for which I am responsible as the Ombudsman of Ukraine," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Ombudsman thanked Argentina for its support and this is an important decision. "Despite the great distance between us, we are close in values on the importance of returning home all deported children," he stressed.