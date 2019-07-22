Facts

11:07 22.07.2019

Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

Violations in the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada did not have a systemic nature and did not affect the course of the voting, as well as the debriefing, the Civil Network OPORA has said, which observed the election run.

"There were no system violations that would affect the voting process, as well as the result of the counting of votes, as of the current time. However, this does not mean that there were no violations as such during the voting process and at the stage of summing up the results," said Olha Aivazovska, the chairman of the board of the OPORA network, at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

