14:17 13.01.2026

Rada dismisses Fedorov from his post as first dpty PM and minister of digital transformation

Rada dismisses Fedorov from his post as first dpty PM and minister of digital transformation
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov from his post as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation at his request.

Some 270 deputies voted for corresponding resolution No. 14371 at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 186 deputies from the Servant of the People faction, 16 from Batkivschyna, 15 from the Platform for Life and Peace group, 11 from Restoration of Ukraine, 13 from For the Future, and 17 from Dovira supported Fedorov's resignation.

The European Solidarity and Holos factions did not cast a single vote in favor of Fedorov's dismissal.

As reported, Fedorov was considered for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

