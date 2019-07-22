Facts

08:11 22.07.2019

Promised "imprisonments" of corrupt officials to begin after formation of new Cabinet, appointment of new prosecutor general - Zelensky

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that "imprisonments" of corrupt officials promised during the presidential election campaign will start after a new government is formed and a new prosecutor general of Ukraine is appointed.

"As for the imprisonments, we are dealing with this issue. Now there will be a newly formed government, a new prosecutor general, who will work on all the promises I made during my election campaign, and which were confirmed by the Servant of the People Party," said Zelensky at the party headquarters on Sunday evening.

Tags: #corrupt #zelensky #officials
