07:06 22.07.2019

Composition of parliamentary coalition depends on Zelensky – Tymoshenko

The composition of the future parliamentary coalition depends solely on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose Servant of the People Party won the most votes in early parliamentary elections on Sunday, leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko has said.

"What the coalition will be like depends on President Volodymyr Zelensky now," said Tymoshenko at a briefing at the Batkivschyna election headquarters in Kyiv on Sunday evening.

She stressed that Zelensky and his party have every right to form a parliamentary coalition, as they see right, and the responsibility for this lies with the president.

