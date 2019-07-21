Facts

16:54 21.07.2019

All polling stations working in Ukraine - CEC

All polling stations opened for voting in the early parliamentary election in Ukraine by 11 a.m. on Sunday, Ukrainian Central Elections Commission (CEC) Chairperson Tetiana Slipachuk has said.

"All they [polling stations] are working now," Slipachuk told a briefing at the CEC headquarters on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday morning, 27 polling stations opened late, she said.

The polling stations opened for voters later than they should have due to some members and secretaries of local electoral commissions being replaced and because of incorrectly filled-out documents or unduly sealed ballot papers in some cases. At some stations, delays were caused by general organizational shortcomings in the operation of the commissions, she said. The delays were minor, Slipachuk noted.

Slipachuk went on to admit that the voting started later than scheduled at five polling stations in Kyiv, citing a variety of reasons, including the keys left by a local electoral commission head at home and ballot papers that needed to be counted up once again before the voting could start.

Slipachuk also said that she was unaware of any polling stations in eastern Ukraine that reportedly had never opened due to a treat of shelling. "I will try to find out and if I get the information, we will tell," she said.

As of 11 a.m., it was absolutely calm outside the CEC headquarters in Kyiv, with the area being cordoned by dozens of law enforcement troops.

There is a stage installed in front of the central entrance to the building, and a big screen on which programs of a national news channel are being broadcast. There is also a small podium erected in the yard of the headquarters, from which the UA.TV channel is broadcasting. No organized crowds of people have been observed outside the CEC headquarters or anywhere nearby.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry noted that all polling stations had opened and were working as normal.

"As of 11 a.m., all polling stations are open and working as normal," adviser to the Interior Minister of Ukraine Zorian Shkyriak said at a briefing in Kyiv.

