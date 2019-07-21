Facts

15:31 21.07.2019

Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

1 min read

The snap parliamentary election is being held routinely, Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Oleh Konopolsky has said.

"The election is held routinely. There are no systemic violations that could affect the election outcome, for the time being," Konopolsky said at a briefing in CEC on Sunday.

Regarding the work of the district election commission in single-member constituency No. 94, he said that at the moment there should be a meeting where appropriate decisions should be made on appeals of the Samopomich Party.

"I think that they should make a decision on this issue, comply with the law and implement the decision of the CEC, which obliged them to make such a decision," Konopolsky said.

Samopomich Party earlier complained about the preparation of fraud in single-member constituency No. 94 to the CEC, and also filed applications to the police.

The party demanded to dissolve the district election commission and completely replace its members in order to ensure a fair vote count.

Tags: #cec #situation #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:39 21.07.2019
Police open 21 cases related to breaking law on Election Day, situation across Ukraine is calm – Interior ministry

Police open 21 cases related to breaking law on Election Day, situation across Ukraine is calm – Interior ministry

16:15 21.07.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 33.8% as of 16:00 – CEC data from five constituencies

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 33.8% as of 16:00 – CEC data from five constituencies

14:47 21.07.2019
Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

14:24 21.07.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 19.24% as of noon – CEC data from 195 constituencies

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 19.24% as of noon – CEC data from 195 constituencies

12:59 21.07.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 17.66% as of noon – CEC data from 74 constituencies

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 17.66% as of noon – CEC data from 74 constituencies

12:20 21.07.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 13.61% as of noon – CEC data from five constituencies

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 13.61% as of noon – CEC data from five constituencies

11:09 21.07.2019
No one knows today who will become future PM – Tymoshenko

No one knows today who will become future PM – Tymoshenko

11:00 21.07.2019
Two polling stations remain closed as of 10 a.m. in Ukraine - Interior ministry

Two polling stations remain closed as of 10 a.m. in Ukraine - Interior ministry

09:52 21.07.2019
Eight polling stations not opened in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Eight polling stations not opened in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

09:08 21.07.2019
U.S. expecting peaceful, free and fair parliamentary elections

U.S. expecting peaceful, free and fair parliamentary elections

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 33.8% AS OF 16:00 – CEC DATA FROM 5 CONSTITUENCIES

Several more explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

No attacks recorded in Donbas since start of ceasefire – Ukraine's defense ministry

ODIHR ready to present preliminary report on parliamentary election in Ukraine on Monday – mission head

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION BEING HELD ROUTINELY – CEC

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 19.24% AS OF NOON – CEC DATA FROM 195 CONSTITUENCIES

Mayorske checkpoint suspended over bomb found in nearby area – State Border Guard Service

Ukrainians in Australia finish voting at Ukraine's parliamentary election, turnout is 4% – Embassy

Zelensky hopes situation gradually stabilize with start of ceasefire in Donbas from July 21

MAYORSKE CHECKPOINT SUSPENDED OVER BOMB FOUND IN NEARBY AREA – STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD