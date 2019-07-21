Parliamentary election being held routinely – CEC

The snap parliamentary election is being held routinely, Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Oleh Konopolsky has said.

"The election is held routinely. There are no systemic violations that could affect the election outcome, for the time being," Konopolsky said at a briefing in CEC on Sunday.

Regarding the work of the district election commission in single-member constituency No. 94, he said that at the moment there should be a meeting where appropriate decisions should be made on appeals of the Samopomich Party.

"I think that they should make a decision on this issue, comply with the law and implement the decision of the CEC, which obliged them to make such a decision," Konopolsky said.

Samopomich Party earlier complained about the preparation of fraud in single-member constituency No. 94 to the CEC, and also filed applications to the police.

The party demanded to dissolve the district election commission and completely replace its members in order to ensure a fair vote count.