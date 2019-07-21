Servant of the People Party didn't bargain support at elections with any political force – Razumkov

Leader of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov has said that their political force did not agree on the support of the New Forces Movement Party of Mikheil Saakashvili.

"No, we didn't agree with him on this, it's Saakashvili's personal position," Razumkov told reporters in Kyiv before the vote, answering the question whether there are any agreements with Saakashvili regarding support for voting for the Servant of the People.

"We didn't make arrangements with his or with any other political force," added the leader of the Servant of the People Party.