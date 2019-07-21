Facts

11:52 21.07.2019

Servant of the People Party didn't bargain support at elections with any political force – Razumkov

1 min read

Leader of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov has said that their political force did not agree on the support of the New Forces Movement Party of Mikheil Saakashvili.

"No, we didn't agree with him on this, it's Saakashvili's personal position," Razumkov told reporters in Kyiv before the vote, answering the question whether there are any agreements with Saakashvili regarding support for voting for the Servant of the People.

"We didn't make arrangements with his or with any other political force," added the leader of the Servant of the People Party.

Tags: #peoples #saakashvili #servant
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:02 06.07.2019
Court rejects Party of Pensioners' lawsuit to cancel registration of Saakashvili as candidate for deputy

Court rejects Party of Pensioners' lawsuit to cancel registration of Saakashvili as candidate for deputy

12:01 24.06.2019
Ukraine's CEC denies registration to candidates from Saakashvili's Rukh Novykh Syl party

Ukraine's CEC denies registration to candidates from Saakashvili's Rukh Novykh Syl party

09:56 14.06.2019
Saakashvili's party names top five candidates running for parliament

Saakashvili's party names top five candidates running for parliament

17:57 13.06.2019
Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

16:46 08.06.2019
Saakashvili's party to independently take part in parliamentary election in Ukraine

Saakashvili's party to independently take part in parliamentary election in Ukraine

13:34 07.06.2019
Saakashvili refuses to run in Verkhovna Rada elections with Klitschko's UDAR party

Saakashvili refuses to run in Verkhovna Rada elections with Klitschko's UDAR party

11:24 05.06.2019
Klitschko offers Saakashvili to head UDAR party in Rada elections

Klitschko offers Saakashvili to head UDAR party in Rada elections

15:00 30.05.2019
Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

10:19 29.05.2019
Saakashvili says he has no political ambitions

Saakashvili says he has no political ambitions

16:54 28.05.2019
Zelensky returns Ukrainian citizenship to Saakashvili

Zelensky returns Ukrainian citizenship to Saakashvili

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 17.66% AS OF NOON – CEC DATA FROM 74 CONSTITUENCIES

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Information about alleged bomb threat at all polling stations in Toretsk being checked – Interior ministry

ZELENSKY SEES ECONOMIST WHO EARLIER DID NOT HEAD GOVT, RADA, PARLIAMENTARY FACTION AS PM

ZELENSKY SEES DEPUTY IMMUNITY BILL ONE OF FIRST BILLS TO CONSIDER BY NEW RADA

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 13.61% as of noon – CEC data from five constituencies

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 13.61% AS OF NOON – CEC DATA FROM FIVE CONSTITUENCIES

Patrol boat Sloviansk finishes sea trials

Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

All polling stations open in Ukraine – CEC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD