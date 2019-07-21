Facts

11:43 21.07.2019

All polling stations open in Ukraine – CEC

1 min read

In Ukraine, all polling stations are operating at the special elections to the Verkhovna Rada as of 11:00, said head of the Central Election Commission Tetiana Slipachuk.

"Now all the stations are working," said Slipachuk at a briefing of the CEC on Sunday.

According to her, in the morning, only 27 polling stations opened with violations of the opening terms.

She noted that the reasons for the late opening were related to the rotation of members and management of the commissions, incorrect filling out of documents or stamping on the ballots, as well as a number of reasons related to the lack of organization in the work of the commissions. These delays were not significant.

