Facts

00:00 21.07.2019

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

5 min read
Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

Snap parliamentary elections will take place in Ukraine on Sunday, July 21.

As was the case with the parliament of the eighth convocation, the new Verkhovna Rada will be elected with the use of the mixed electoral system.

At 08:00 a.m. Kyiv time, polling stations are to open across Ukraine. In addition, there will be polling places at consular offices in a multi-mandate foreign constituency.

According to the current electoral system, half of 450 lawmakers will be elected in a multi-mandate electoral district on political parties' lists (proportional representation), another half will be elected in single-mandate electoral districts (majoritarian voting).

The Rada elections will not take place in Russia-occupied Crimea and certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (the so–called "ORDLO").

As part of Ukraine's territory is occupied, the vote will take place in 199 majoritarian districts instead of the usual 225. Thus, 424 out of 450 deputies will be elected to the Verkhovna Rada.

Voters who will vote at the place of their registration will receive two ballot papers and will be able to vote for both the party list and a candidate in their majoritarian district.

Those who have changed the place for voting or who are going to vote abroad will be able to elect a party only.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) registered 1,719 official observers at the snap parliamentary elections on July 21: some 1,602 observers from 22 international organizations and 117 from 12 foreign states. Their registration was over on July 15.

Citizens of the Russian Federation were denied registration as official observers under the law on specifics of state policy for ensuring state sovereignty of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In addition, there will be no polling stations in the Russian Federation.

On June 25, the CEC completed the registration of candidates running for parliament.

The ballot paper will contain 22 political parties. The Opposition Bloc" (Yevhen Murayev tops its list), the Strength and Honor Party (Ihor Smeshko), the Batkivschyna Party (Yulia Tymoshenko), the Patriot Party, Syla Liudei (Power of People), the Opposition Platform – For Life (Yuriy Boyko), the Party of Greens of Ukraine, the All-Ukrainian Association Fakel ("Torch").

In addition, running for parliament are the Samopomich Party (Andriy Sadovy tops the list), the European Solidarity Party (Petro Poroshenko), Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy (Volodymyr Groysman), the Civil Position Party (Anatoliy Hrytsenko), the Social Justice Party, the Servant of the People Party (Dmytro Razumkov), the Syla Prava Party ("The Power of Law").

Next in the ballot paper go the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko (Oleh Liashko tops the list), the Party of Sharij, the Holos ("Voice") Party (Svyatoslav Vakarchuk), Nezalezhnist ("Independence"), the Agrarian Party (Mykhailo Poplavsky), the Svoboda Party (Oleh Tiahnybok) and Mikheil Saakashvili's of New Forces (Mikheil Saakashvili).

According to the CEC, there are 3,085 candidates in 199 majoritarian districts, both self-nominated and those nominated by the parties.

Speaking in his inaugural speech, newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans to early terminate the powers of the 8th convocation of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada. His decree on terminating parliamentary powers and holding early elections on July 21, 2019, entered into force on May 23.

According to Zelensky, the main reason for the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada was the very low confidence of Ukrainian citizens in that institution, and the legal basis was the lack of a parliamentary coalition since 2016.

A group of lawmakers lodged a motion with the Constitutional Court, challenging the presidential decree on the early termination of the powers of parliament. On June 21, it became known that the Constitutional Court recognized President Zelensky's decree was in line with the Ukrainian Constitution.

The Rada elections were originally to be held in October 2019.

Under Ukrainian laws, the powers of members of the current parliament cease with the oath to be taken by the newly elected parliamentarians.

Before the end of their term, the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation adopted the Electoral Code, which, in particular, provides for the holding of parliamentary elections with the use of the proportional system with open lists.

At present, the Code is undergoing technical and legal finalization, after which the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada must sign it. Then it is submitted to the president for signature. If the president also signs this document and it enters into force, the next regular parliamentary elections can be held under the new system.

According to latest polls by the Rating group, the Razumkov Center and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), the Servant of the People, the Opposition Platform – For Life and European Solidarity will have seats in parliament. In addition, Batkivschyna, Holos, and Strength and Honor may join them. Some sociological polls show that the Opposition Bloc, the Radical Party and Civil Position also have changes.

The threshold for political parties to be elected to parliament is set at 5%.

According to the Law on Elections of People's Deputies of Ukraine, the CEC shall establish the results of the parliamentary elections in the multi-mandate electoral district and the single-mandate electoral districts no later than on the fifteenth day since Election Day (i.e. no later than on August 5). The CEC shall publish the official results in the newspapers Holos Ukrainy ("Voice of Ukraine") and Uriadovy Kurier ("Government's Courier") no later than on the fifth day since then (i.e. no later than on August 10) from the day the election results are established. The list of elected lawmakers shall be published in alphabetical order.

Tags: #elections #parliamentary
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:18 20.07.2019
Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

14:26 19.07.2019
Parliamentary elections won't affect hryvnia exchange rate

Parliamentary elections won't affect hryvnia exchange rate

13:37 19.07.2019
Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People to make parallel vote count in Rada elections

Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People to make parallel vote count in Rada elections

12:39 19.07.2019
Almost all UAH 622 mln in campaign funds received from political parties

Almost all UAH 622 mln in campaign funds received from political parties

18:21 18.07.2019
Interior Ministry has information about possible complication of situation in approximately 85 electoral districts – Shkyriak

Interior Ministry has information about possible complication of situation in approximately 85 electoral districts – Shkyriak

17:52 18.07.2019
More extraordinary parliamentary elections may be held in 2020 - Ukraine's PM

More extraordinary parliamentary elections may be held in 2020 - Ukraine's PM

16:56 18.07.2019
Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

15:43 18.07.2019
Extending arrest to Ukrainian sailors is Kremlin's attempt to pressure Zelensky ahead of elections - Volker

Extending arrest to Ukrainian sailors is Kremlin's attempt to pressure Zelensky ahead of elections - Volker

14:21 18.07.2019
UWC mission expects democratic, transparent and fair parliamentary elections in Ukraine

UWC mission expects democratic, transparent and fair parliamentary elections in Ukraine

11:55 18.07.2019
Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

LATEST

New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Over 60% of Russians approve of president's performance - VCIOM poll

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

Reconstruction of Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk, Reni-Giurgiulesti checkpoints on Ukraine-Moldova border 70% completed

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

NSDC starts preparing meeting on energy security

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD