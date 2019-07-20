Facts

16:44 20.07.2019

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

1 min read
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Saturday are conducting searches at PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), the plant has reported.

"Today, during the weekend, on the eve of the professional holiday of all metallurgists and miners, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is being searched by the investigation department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region," the company said.

"Representatives of the Ukrainian Security Service are searching the modern, newly constructed facility - the third continuous casting machine. They've seized copies of all documents on this equipment and started checks on control of ionization radiation," Oleksandr Ivanov, the acting director general of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, commented on what is happening at the plant.

He noted that the company was suspected of conducting an ecocide, although they have permits, passed environmental checks, including an unscheduled one in April of this year.

Tags: #arcelormittal #sbu #search
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:26 19.07.2019
Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

15:36 17.07.2019
SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

18:05 10.07.2019
SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

17:03 09.07.2019
NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

12:32 08.07.2019
SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

11:34 08.07.2019
Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

10:11 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

16:16 04.07.2019
SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

11:00 04.07.2019
SBU gives CEC evidence of absence of Kliuyev, Sharij in Ukraine

SBU gives CEC evidence of absence of Kliuyev, Sharij in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Russia's fast-tracking of citizenship for Donbas Ukrainians signal to discuss federalization

LATEST

Over 60% of Russians approve of president's performance - VCIOM poll

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

Reconstruction of Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk, Reni-Giurgiulesti checkpoints on Ukraine-Moldova border 70% completed

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

NSDC starts preparing meeting on energy security

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD