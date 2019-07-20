ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Saturday are conducting searches at PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), the plant has reported.

"Today, during the weekend, on the eve of the professional holiday of all metallurgists and miners, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is being searched by the investigation department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region," the company said.

"Representatives of the Ukrainian Security Service are searching the modern, newly constructed facility - the third continuous casting machine. They've seized copies of all documents on this equipment and started checks on control of ionization radiation," Oleksandr Ivanov, the acting director general of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, commented on what is happening at the plant.

He noted that the company was suspected of conducting an ecocide, although they have permits, passed environmental checks, including an unscheduled one in April of this year.