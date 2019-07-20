Reconstruction of Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk, Reni-Giurgiulesti checkpoints on Ukraine-Moldova border 70% completed

Work on the modernization of infrastructure at the checkpoints with common control Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk and Reni-Giurgiulesti has been performed by more than 70%.

"Representatives of the EU and the IOM [the International Organization for Migration] have visited the southern regional department of the State Border Service, in particular paid a working visit to the Kuchurhan checkpoint. Following the visit, the experts noted that as of July 18 more than 70% of the total volume of work at both checkpoints is completed," the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine reported.

The participants in the meeting also examined the status of implementation of work at the Palanka checkpoint. On July 10, this checkpoint was launched in a test mode for a period of 30 days. In future, it is planned to conduct a working meeting of the parties on resolving problematic issues that have arisen during the test work of Palanka.