Facts

14:51 19.07.2019

Most Russians positive about Ukraine, one-fifth negative

More than three quarters of Russians (77%) are positive about Ukraine, according to the results of a Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCOIM) survey seen by Interfax.

According to the poll, 12% of respondents said their attitude to Ukraine is very good, while 56% said they feel generally good about Ukraine.

As many as 21% of the poll's respondents are negative about Ukraine, 9% are very negative about it, and 12% are generally negative about it.

The survey shows that 30% of the respondents consider Ukraine to be a fraternal country, 28% consider it just a neighbor, and eight percent of the respondents see Ukraine as a country friendly to Russia.

Twelve percent of respondents believe Ukraine is a source of threat to Russia, while nine percent see Ukraine as a hostile country.

The sociologists said that there are more things between residents of Russia and Ukraine that divide them (48%). Thirty-six percent of the respondents believe there are more things between the people of the two countries that unite them.

The poll was conducted on June 20, 2019. It surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

Tags: #poll #russia #ukraine
