15:42 18.07.2019

Ukraine to develop simplified mechanism for granting citizenship to people who suffer from violation of rights, freedoms in their countries – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to develop a mechanism for granting Ukrainian citizenship as the second to ethnic Ukrainians from friendly countries who want to join the development of their historic homeland.

"A mechanism should also be developed to simplify the granting of Ukrainian citizenship to people who suffer from the violation of rights and freedoms in their countries," the presidential office said.

This decision was made by the president in connection with the extension of the arrest to 24 Ukrainian sailors, as well as the signing by the president of the Russian Federation of a decree on the simplified procedure for granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainians.

At the same time, the Presidential Office said that that decree is aimed at Ukrainian citizens who are forced to reside in the temporarily occupied territories, and stressed that such a move by the Russian Federation creates additional obstacles to the de-escalation of the conflict and the reintegration of Donbas, the commitment to which the Russian leadership has repeatedly declared.

