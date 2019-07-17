Russia constantly interferes with JIT team in investigation of downing Malaysian Boeing MH17 over Donbas 5 years ago – Zerkal

Russia constantly interferes with investigative actions of the International Joint Investigation Group (JIT) in investigating the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight in the skies over Donbas on July 17, 2014, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal has said.

"Russia didn't just hinder. Russia was constantly presenting new versions. They didn't provide information on time. In addition, they always questioned the outcome as a whole and its effectiveness at the political level. This is an obstacle to the investigation," Zerkal said in the video, published by the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine on Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

As reported, Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was shot down over Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers on board died.

In May 2018, JIT representatives said they had established that the plane had been shot down by a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile. Government officials from the Netherlands and Australia said that month that they hold Russia responsible for the downed plane.

In June 2019, the JIT named four persons they suspect of involvement in the downing. They are Russian citizens Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko. The Dutch prosecutor said he planned to charge the four suspects in the case of the downed Boeing.