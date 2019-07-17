Facts

18:55 17.07.2019

Russia constantly interferes with JIT team in investigation of downing Malaysian Boeing MH17 over Donbas 5 years ago – Zerkal

2 min read
Russia constantly interferes with JIT team in investigation of downing Malaysian Boeing MH17 over Donbas 5 years ago – Zerkal

Russia constantly interferes with investigative actions of the International Joint Investigation Group (JIT) in investigating the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight in the skies over Donbas on July 17, 2014, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal has said.

"Russia didn't just hinder. Russia was constantly presenting new versions. They didn't provide information on time. In addition, they always questioned the outcome as a whole and its effectiveness at the political level. This is an obstacle to the investigation," Zerkal said in the video, published by the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine on Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

As reported, Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) was shot down over Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers on board died.

In May 2018, JIT representatives said they had established that the plane had been shot down by a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile. Government officials from the Netherlands and Australia said that month that they hold Russia responsible for the downed plane.

In June 2019, the JIT named four persons they suspect of involvement in the downing. They are Russian citizens Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko. The Dutch prosecutor said he planned to charge the four suspects in the case of the downed Boeing.

Tags: #mh17 #zerkal #jit
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:51 17.07.2019
Int'l inquiry into MH17 crash not objective - Peskov

Int'l inquiry into MH17 crash not objective - Peskov

15:36 17.07.2019
SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

11:28 17.07.2019
Australia's government resolute in commitment to pursuing accountability for downing of MH17 – joint statement

Australia's government resolute in commitment to pursuing accountability for downing of MH17 – joint statement

10:45 05.07.2019
Ukrainian special services detain former anti-aircraft gunner from Snizhne, over which MH17 was downed

Ukrainian special services detain former anti-aircraft gunner from Snizhne, over which MH17 was downed

15:26 24.06.2019
PACE refuses to discuss report on MH17

PACE refuses to discuss report on MH17

11:47 20.06.2019
U.S. calls on Russia to ensure that any indicted individuals currently in Russia face justice due to MH17 plane crash

U.S. calls on Russia to ensure that any indicted individuals currently in Russia face justice due to MH17 plane crash

11:37 20.06.2019
Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to recognize its responsibility for supply of arms, cooperate with investigation into downing of MH17 flight

Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to recognize its responsibility for supply of arms, cooperate with investigation into downing of MH17 flight

17:40 19.06.2019
Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

17:16 19.06.2019
Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

17:08 19.06.2019
Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Denisova hopes for release of Ukrainian sailors under her personal responsibility

Putin extends citizenship opportunity to all residents of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Parubiy recommends Zelensky rewriting request since Parliament's regulations don't allow convening extraordinary meeting

Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

LATEST

Denisova hopes for release of Ukrainian sailors under her personal responsibility

Putin extends citizenship opportunity to all residents of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Parubiy recommends Zelensky rewriting request since Parliament's regulations don't allow convening extraordinary meeting

Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

Zelensky makes acting Mykolaiv governor resign – media

Russia for centuries suppresses Ukrainian language, in no position to tell us now what language we should speak and write – permanent rep to UN

Sides in 'Scythian gold' case must present additional explanations in Sept 2019 – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Poroshenko does not appear for questioning at SBI, will be called back after July 21 – Truba

Health Ministry to raise foreign investment for construction of hospitals – Suprun

Moscow court extends arrests of first six out of 24 Ukrainian sailors for 3 months

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD