Facts

17:01 08.02.2023

JIT MH17 investigation: Strong indications that Putin decided on supplying separatists with heavy weapons from which later Boeing was downed

1 min read
The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the investigation into the downing of flight MH17 has announced that there are strong indications that it was Russian President Valdimir Putin who made the decision to supply the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" separatists with heavy weapons, like Buk missile system, which were later used to down the Malaysa Airlines' Boeing.

The JIT said this during a press conference in The Hague on Wednesday.

The intercepted phone conversations show that it was Putin who made the decision to provide the separatists with military assistance. There is also information that the separatists' request for a heavy air defense system was passed to Putin, and the request was satisfied. The other sources also say that the Russian president was personally involved in the conflict in the east of Ukraine, the JIT said.

Tags: #jit

