Zerkal appointed advisor to energy minister

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Lana Zerkal has become an advisor to the minister of energy.

According to the Ministry of Energy, in this position, she has already taken part in a meeting between Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Deputy Minister for European Integration Yaroslav Demchenkov with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

The parties discussed the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU, the integration of the united energy system (UES) of Ukraine into the European ENTSO-E, the country's obligations to carry out reforms in the energy sector.

According to the press service, the parties also discussed the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. "European Commissioner Kadri Simson confirmed that the position of the European side is unchanged on this issue: Nord Stream 2 does not fulfill the function of diversifying gas supplies, the EU does not support the implementation of this project," the message reads.

As reported, at the end of May 2021, Lana Zerkal, advisor to the head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, left the company.