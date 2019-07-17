Zelensky makes acting Mykolaiv governor resign – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his working visit to Mykolaiv region demanded that acting head of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Bon tender his resignation in writing, and the later agreed, the local NikVesti newspaper has said.

"You are working for them [residents of Mykolaiv region]! They pay taxes for your salary too! Do you understand this? It is necessary to change everything in your head to understand where the money comes from. If you hadn't been the first deputy [prior to his appointment as acting head, Bon was Mykolaiv governor's first deputy], I would believe you. But you were the first deputy and understand everything perfectly. Everyone says, fly to Mykolaiv, it's the most criminal city. Is this normal? People are normal here. Those who hold posts behave like bandits – that's for sure," Zelensky was quoted as saying, addressing to Bon.

Speaking to the newspaper, Bon said he was not planning to be a member of Zelensky's team.

"Why are you working? Write a letter of resignation. That's it. We have decided. Here in Mykolaiv, right? We have decided this," the president told the acting governor.

Bon reportedly responded, "If you need me to write a resignation letter, I will do this today."

"Yes, please do. Deal," the president was quoted as saying.

As reported, Bon was appointed by Zelensky to be acting head of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration on June 11, 2019.