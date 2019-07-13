No Medvedchuk among participants of Ukrainian side in TCG – Bezsmertny

Representative of Ukraine in the working group on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Roman Bezsmertny denies the participation of the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk in the work of the TCG, but is sure that Medvedchuk will parasitize on the subject of prisoners for his rating.

"He won't be in Minsk. The composition of the group is approved by a presidential decree. Medvedchuk is not mentioned among the persons who were listed there," Bezsmertny said in an interview with Radio NV on Friday.

He also expressed the opinion that "Medvedchuk would be there where Russia needs."