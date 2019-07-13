CEC registers 658 foreign observers, incl. 595 from OSCE/ODIHR

At a meeting on Friday, the Central Election Commission (CEC) registered 658 official observers from the international organization and foreign countries in the snap parliamentary elections of Ukraine on July 21, 2019.

According to the CEC press service, two observers from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, four from the European Union, three from the International Expert Center for Election Systems (ICES), three from the International Federation of Liberal Youth (IFLRY), 51 from the National Democratic Institution of International Relations, 595 from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR).

Thus, as of July 12, the CEC registered 1,413 official observers at the snap parliamentary elections: from 10 foreign states — 58 official observers, from 15 international organizations — 1,355 official observers.