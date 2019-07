OPORA predicts maximum voter turnout in parliamentary elections will be about 50%

The civil network OPORA predicts that the maximum voter turnout in early elections to the Verkhovna Rada will be about 50%.

"We do not predict a high voter turnout. Unfortunately, the summer period has a negative impact on this aspect," Olha Aivazovska, the chairwoman of the board, said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.