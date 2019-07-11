Facts

15:18 11.07.2019

Abromavičius, Rashkovan top candidates for PM as technocrats – Atlantic Council

Abromavičius, Rashkovan top candidates for PM as technocrats – Atlantic Council

The most prepared technocrat candidates for the post of prime minister are ex-Ukrainian Minister of Economic Development and Trade Aivaras Abromavičius and Alternate Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (Board member) Vladyslav Rashkovan, UkraineAlert blog editor for the Washington, D.C.-based Atlantic Council Melinda Haring has said.

"In the West, Abromavičius is regarded as honest, efficient, principled, charming, and absolutely committed to the success of Ukraine. Choosing Abromavičius would signal to investors, Western governments, and Ukrainians that Zelensky is serious about changing Ukraine," said Haring, who is the vice chair of the board of East Europe Foundation in Kyiv, Ukraine, and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

According to her, an alternative candidate to Abromavičius who would send the same signals is Rashkovan, who in 2014-2016 held the post of deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine in charge of reforming and transforming the central bank.

"Rashkovan is an institutionalist, which means he can tackle technical economic issues, but also has an eye for transforming and building new institutions. Most important, he knows exactly what Ukraine needs to do to unlock more international money and how to reassure investors," Haring said.

Other candidates mentioned by the Atlantic Council editor are ex-Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk, current Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Andriy Kolobev and Executive Officer of Naftogaz Group Yuriy Vitrenko.

