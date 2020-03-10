Ukraine's rep in IMF calls on Ukraine to discuss country's strategy

A representative of Ukraine in the IMF, Alternate Executive Director of the IMF Vladyslav Rashkovan, has called on Ukraine to discuss the country's strategy.

"I think it would be nice to bring together macroeconomic experts and discuss the country's future strategy. I'm sure that such an analysis will be useful for the new government," Rashkovan wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Do you want to put aside inter-corporate disagreements and meet together to form some kind of consensus document in the new external realities? I'm sure that there will be a platform for such discussion/cooperation (even virtual in the condition of virus)," he added.