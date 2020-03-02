Ukroboronprom exported arms, services worth $908 mln in 2019, showing 19% increase – Abromavicius

The enterprises of Ukroboronprom concern exported $908 million worth of arms and services abroad in 2019, which is 19% more than a year earlier, said Aivaras Abromavicius, the head of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

"Last year, our companies exported arms and services worth $908 million. This is a 19% increase over the previous year," the head of the concern said on the Real Politics program on Ukraine 24 TV channel on Sunday.

Abromavicius added that Ukraine is not one of the ten largest arms exporters, while U.S. and Russian exports are ten times greater than domestic, but assured that Ukroboronprom's foreign supply will also increase in 2020.

"We see that in 2020 export growth is planned to reach 30%. And this is a very important figure, especially in anticipation of a slowdown in industrial production growth, which is taking place not only in our country, but throughout the world," said the head of Ukroboronprom.