Economy

11:15 02.03.2020

Ukroboronprom exported arms, services worth $908 mln in 2019, showing 19% increase – Abromavicius

1 min read
Ukroboronprom exported arms, services worth $908 mln in 2019, showing 19% increase – Abromavicius

 The enterprises of Ukroboronprom concern exported $908 million worth of arms and services abroad in 2019, which is 19% more than a year earlier, said Aivaras Abromavicius, the head of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

"Last year, our companies exported arms and services worth $908 million. This is a 19% increase over the previous year," the head of the concern said on the Real Politics program on Ukraine 24 TV channel on Sunday.

Abromavicius added that Ukraine is not one of the ten largest arms exporters, while U.S. and Russian exports are ten times greater than domestic, but assured that Ukroboronprom's foreign supply will also increase in 2020.

"We see that in 2020 export growth is planned to reach 30%. And this is a very important figure, especially in anticipation of a slowdown in industrial production growth, which is taking place not only in our country, but throughout the world," said the head of Ukroboronprom.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #abromavicius
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:02 14.02.2020
Ukroboronprom wins trial against Russian company in case against Artem plant

Ukroboronprom wins trial against Russian company in case against Artem plant

13:34 09.01.2020
Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

10:09 26.12.2019
Closed-cycle production of fuzes for artillery shells established at Shostka State Plant Impulse

Closed-cycle production of fuzes for artillery shells established at Shostka State Plant Impulse

11:16 12.12.2019
Ukroboronprom's aircraft maintenance enterprises fulfill state defense order for 2019 in advance

Ukroboronprom's aircraft maintenance enterprises fulfill state defense order for 2019 in advance

12:08 29.11.2019
NABU completes investigation into case on causing UAH 1.68 mln damage to state-run Artillery Armament

NABU completes investigation into case on causing UAH 1.68 mln damage to state-run Artillery Armament

11:10 27.11.2019
Ukroboronprom introduces new director of Zhytomyr Armor Plant

Ukroboronprom introduces new director of Zhytomyr Armor Plant

11:04 18.11.2019
Ex-General Manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva appointed as Ukroboronprom Deputy Director General

Ex-General Manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva appointed as Ukroboronprom Deputy Director General

11:30 08.11.2019
Ukroboronprom initiates NSDC meeting on financial healing of defense industry

Ukroboronprom initiates NSDC meeting on financial healing of defense industry

17:16 06.11.2019
Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

16:44 06.11.2019
Export of Ukroboronprom enterprises halves since 2013

Export of Ukroboronprom enterprises halves since 2013

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

Balance of single treasury account expands by UAH 5.1 bln in Feb – treasury

Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

Energy Ministry offers renewable energy investors new, tougher scenario for voluntary feed-in tariff restructuring

Ukrspyrt sees 62% rise in spirit sales, UAH 2.6 mln of net profit in Jan

LATEST

UIA has no plan to reduce flights to Italy, sees no fall in passenger traffic due to coronavirus

Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

Balance of single treasury account expands by UAH 5.1 bln in Feb – treasury

Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

Receipts target of national budget met by 95.3% in Feb – Finance ministry

IFM team reaches progress in negotiations, to continue discussion in coming days

Darnitsa passes two-thirds of its production waste for recycling in terms of the environmental protection program

Kyivstar again ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in mobile Internet speed

Affordable Loans at 5-7-9% program will provide for partial credit guarantees from March – Finance Ministry

Energy Ministry offers renewable energy investors new, tougher scenario for voluntary feed-in tariff restructuring

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD