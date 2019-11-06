Economy

16:44 06.11.2019

Export of Ukroboronprom enterprises halves since 2013

The enterprises of Ukroboronprom state concern reduced export volumes to $451 million a year compared to $900 million in 2013, director general of the state concern Aivaras Abromavicius has said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kharkiv.

"The most important reform we have already launched is the reform of exporters ... We are reducing the number of exporters from six to two at the initial stage," he said.

He specified that in order to rectify the situation, "movement veteran" Mykhailo Morozov was appointed to this direction. He has led ISTIL Group for more than ten years and has significant experience in managing special exporters, in particular, Progress state enterprise.

The director general of Ukroboronprom noted that 1,500 people are engaged in exports in the state concern, while in a Turkish company with export of $300 million per year some 80 people.

"People are sitting in the center of Kyiv, it is not clear what they are doing. We'll motivate those people who will stay with us to work, because every time you go abroad, you have to blush," Abromavicius described the current situation and plans.

As an example, he cited his recent trip to Peru and retold criticism from colleagues from South American countries.

"Guys, it's hard to pronounce your names: Ukroboronprom, Spetstechnoexport, Ukrspecexport ... You all run around, each with two agents, lower prices for your manufacturers," they said.

The Ukroboronprom director emphasized that such a lack of culture and coordination within the concern should cease.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #abromavicius
