Ukroboronprom to transfer 23 enterprises to State Property Fund, SSAU – Abromavičius

The Ukrainian state concern Ukroboronprom will transfer 21 enterprises to the State Property Fund and two more enterprises will be transferred to the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU), Director General of the state concern Aivaras Abromavičius has said.

"My colleagues and me have visited different companies hundreds of times, in different regions, in different parts of Ukraine, and we evaluated each enterprise for its ability what to do for the country, what to do for our military now or in the future. There are a very large number of enterprises which do not develop anything connected with the military. For this purpose, at a meeting of the supervisory board, which took place two weeks ago, it was decided to transfer 21 enterprises to the State Property Fund," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to Abromavičius, these companies are ineffective and there is no production process there now. "That is, these enterprises are not doing and will not do anything for military purposes," he said.