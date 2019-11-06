Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

Currently law enforcement agencies are investigating over 500 criminal cases linked to enterprises, which are member of the Ukroboronprom state concern, Ukroboronprom Director General Aivaras Abromavicius has said.

"The most important part of our work is to talk about those crimes that during this time, especially after the outbreak of war, were committed in some companies of Ukroboronprom. At this stage, law enforcement authorities have more than 500 criminal cases," Abromavicius said on Friday meeting in Kharkiv.

As reported, Abromavicius also said that some Ukroboronprom companies are constantly falling in the volume of the public defense procurement order, in while the private segment is growing.

He also said that the share of state-owned enterprises of public defense procurement fell to 30% this year.

Abromavicius said that most of the public defense procurement order that private entrepreneurs implemented went to "companies associated with previous period politicians." "We know their names. I think law enforcement agencies should investigate this crime against the country. We need to declassify the public defense procurement accounts," he said.

Asked by Zelensky why "we are afraid of announcing last names," Abromavicius said: "We know that people close to decision-making in the defense industry, including the heads of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada. There is a company called Ukrainian Armor, possibly Bogdan, the Lenin Forge [now Kuznya on Rybalsky], some others who had massive access to public defense procurement at the expense of, as they say, Ukroboronprom companies that did not receive money for this."