14:02 26.05.2022

Ukraine Reconstruction Forum held in London on May 26-27

The Ukraine Reconstruction Forum is being held on Thursday-Friday, May 26-27, at the London School of Economics, Deputy Executive Director for Ukraine at the IMF Vladyslav Rashkovan told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The work that we are now organizing in London is all to unite people who are already working on a reconstruction plan today: so that people both in Ukraine and abroad start working together today," he explained his expectations on the eve of a meeting on the sidelines of the Davos Ukrainian Breakfast organized by the Pinchuk Foundation.

Rashkovan noted that it is very important to separate issues, as Ukraine needs a lot of different kinds of assistance.

According to him, one of them is humanitarian aid, assistance to refugees and internally displaced persons, people who live on the front line, and in many respects it consists in providing money and places to live.

"Secondly, we need military assistance and support, which allows us not to spend state money on this. Now the situation has become much better than it was in the first months of the war," Rashkovan added.

He called sanctions against Russia the third important issue.

The fourth important issue, which was discussed, including in Davos, is logistics, the IMF representative said.

"We need to unblock the ports: this will lead us to the possibility of selling and exporting 20 million tonnes of grain from previous years, and we are also talking about a new crop. As soon as we can unblock, believe me, you will have no questions about the exchange rate (hryvnia). Because foreign exchange earnings will come to the country, which we now really need. This is not only a question of GDP, it is also a question of liquidity and the balance of payments," he explained.

Rashkovan added that a separate block is the provision of short-term resources to cover the state budget deficit - $5 billion per month, $15 billion for three months and $30 billion for the rest of the year.

"And we need long-term resources for the reconstruction and modernization of the country. And there will definitely be a plan, there will be resources for this. But how it will be funded, we will need to work on it. What funding tool, what institutions, whether it will be one fund or several. There is no solution to this issue at the moment, but it is being worked on," he said.

According to him, work on the post-war program for Ukraine is also beginning at the IMF.

Tags: #forum #rashkovan
