Seven parties can enter parliament

If parliamentary elections were held next Sunday then Servant of the People, Opposition Platform – For Life, Batkivschyna Party, European Solidarity and Holos would enter parliament, according to results of a rolling survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research.

The results of the survey presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency showed Servant of the People with 41.6% support, followed by Opposition Platform – For Life – 13.7%, European Solidarity – 8.5%, Batkivschyna – 7.7% and Holos – 7.2%.

Poll results represent the seventh wave of the rolling survey conducted from June 28 to July 4.