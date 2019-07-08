SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

Acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov asks President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to convene an extraordinary meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in connection with NewsOne's intention to hold a teleconference with the Russia channel.

"The Security Service of Ukraine sent to the heads of the media holding "Novosti" (112. Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels) a message about responsibility for holding joint events with the TV channel "Russia" and other broadcasters of the aggressor state that are under sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council," the press service of the SBU quoted Bakanov as saying on Monday.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine also stressed that he considers "absolutely unacceptable the organization by NewsOne TV channel of the television bridge with the main propaganda channel of the aggressor country, which is under sanctions."