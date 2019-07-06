Facts

12:50 06.07.2019

Six Ukrainian soldiers wounded as a result of 28 attacks on Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas

Occupation forces in Donbas had fired on Ukrainian positions 28 times over the past 24 hours, as a result six Ukrainian soldiers were wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On July 5, the armed units of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire regime 28 times. Of these, 12 times using 120mm and 82mm mortars forbidden by the Minsk agreements ... As a result of enemy attacks, six Ukrainian soldiers were injured," the report says.

