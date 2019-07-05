Facts

12:41 05.07.2019

CEC: New drawing will result in impossibility of timely printing necessary number of bulletins, their delivery to ballot stations

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) declares that the consequence of the implementation of the decision of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal to hold a repeated draw of parties in the special elections to the Verkhovna Rada will be the inability to print the required number of ballots in time.

"In case of need for a new draw, the result will be the impossibility of timely printing the required number of ballots by the Ukraina Polygraph Combine printing and publishing plant and ensuring their delivery to polling stations in the nationwide multi-member electoral district," the press release of the CEC said on Friday afternoon.

Tags: #cec #elections
