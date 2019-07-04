Ukraine's CEC registers 317 official observers at extraordinary Rada elections

The Ukrainian Central Elections Commission (CEC) has registered 317 official monitors at the extraordinary parliamentary elections on July 21.

"As of July 3, 317 official observers at the July 21, 2019 extraordinary parliamentary election in Ukraine were registered. Namely, seven official observers from two foreign states and 310 official monitors from nine international organizations," the CEC secretariat media liaison office said.

On Wednesday, the CEC registered two official monitors from Lithuania and the Coordination Resource Center NGO.