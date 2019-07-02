Facts

14:05 02.07.2019

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

1 min read
Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to register Andriy Kliuyev, the ex-head of the presidential administration of Ukraine during Viktor Yanukovych's presidency, as a candidate running for parliament in majoritarian district No. 46 in Donetsk region.

The CEC adopted such a decision at a meeting on Tuesday by a majority vote in pursuance of the decision of the Supreme Court.

As reported, on June 23, the CEC refused to register Kliuyev as a candidate for parliamentary elections in single-mandate constituency No. 46 in Donetsk region. He was nominated by the Liberal Party of Ukraine.

Kliuyev's lawyer Yuriy Sukhov said on July 1 that the Ukrainian Supreme Court had overruled the Central Election Commission's ban on registering Kliuyev as a candidate in the Verkhovna Rada elections campaign.

Kliuyev is suspected of abusing his office and conspiring to embezzle public property in the period from May 2010 till April 2011. The Kyiv Pechersky District Court allowed the Prosecutor General's Office to start a pretrial inquiry into Kliuyev's actions. He was summoned for questioning as a suspect on June 26. According to the Ukrainian Security Service, Kliuyev is currently residing in Russia.

Tags: #elections #kliuyev #ukraine
