Military doctor wounded in enemy attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle near Vodiane in Donbas dies – JFO

The number of the killed in an attack by Russia-led forces on a medical vehicle of Ukraine's Joint Forces near the village of Vodiane in Donetsk region has increased to two persons after the military doctor who was in a serious condition after the hit has died from injuries, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reported.

"The military doctor wounded in the attack by militants with the use of an infantry anti-tank guided missile on a Humvee vehicle near Vodiane has died from injuries," the JFO HQ said on Facebook on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the JFO HQ reported that an attack on a medical vehicle began at about 10:50 local time on July 1 when JFO military doctors were evacuating a wounded Ukrainian soldier near Vodiane.

A Humvee vehicle was hit by an anti-tank guided missile fired by enemy fighters, one soldier died on the spot. Two more members of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) were wounded. In particular, one of the wounded was a military doctor, who was in a critical condition.

The JFO command emphasizes that shelling ambulances is a violation of international law and international humanitarian law.