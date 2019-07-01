Zelensky to meet with Volker in Toronto on July 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker in Toronto, Canada, on July 2.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency has learned the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, the agenda of Zelensky's visit to Canada on July 2 includes a working breakfast with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, a meeting with the leadership of the Ukrainian World Congress and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The president is also scheduled to sign Ukrainian-Canadian bilateral documents and attend the Ukraine Reform Conference.

On July 2, Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, will also lay flowers at the Holodomor Memorial.

July 3, the Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet with representatives of Canadian businesses and the Canada-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Zelensky's press service said Monday afternoon that the Ukrainian president had already left for Canada.