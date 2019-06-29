Putin: Trump made subject of Ukrainian sailors one of priorities during conversation

U.S. President Donald Trump raised the issue of the Ukrainians sailors at the G20 summit, but there is no decision on them yet, as the trial is ongoing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This issue was brought up, I can't remember [whether] at dinner or during our meeting. But, in any case, the U.S. president made this matter one of the priorities during our conversation at the G20 summit," Putin said following the G20 summit, answering an Interfax question, on Saturday.

"Naturally, other issues were discussed, but this subject was brought up as well," he said.

"We explained what is happening. Discussed this matter. There is no decision yet. The trial is ongoing. One must wait and we will resolve it later. The most important thing that it must not happen as part of the electoral campaign in the Ukraine so that these processes are unrelated to Ukraine's domestic political issues," Putin said.