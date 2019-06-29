Facts

13:48 29.06.2019

Militants impede OSCE monitoring by drones

Illegal armed groups in Donbas continue to carry out various obstacles in fulfilling the mandate of the special monitoring mission of the OSCE, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) has reported.

"On June 27, the daily report of the OSCE SMM made public the information about jamming of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Mission in Donetsk sector. In particular, on June 25, the long-range SMM UAV was exposed to signal interference during the flight near Pervomaiske settlement and near Zoria settlement," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported on Facebook on Friday.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC reports that, in accordance with the mandate of the SMM, which provides for free and safe access throughout Ukraine, the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces contribute to and assist the work of the Mission. "However, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, in their usual order, impede the work of the observers. Therefore, there is every reason to assert that the enemy in this case used R330ZH Zhitel jamming cellular satellite communication station," the Ukrainian side said.

