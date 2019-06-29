Facts

Delegation of U.S. Congressmen to arrive in Kyiv on June 30 to meet with Zelensky, Kobolev

A delegation of U.S. congressmen, within the framework of the European tour, will visit Ukraine on June 30 - July 1, where it will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Andriy Kobolev, the head of the NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States has reported.

"On June 30 - July 1 Ukraine will host a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress led by Democrats leader in the House of Representatives Steny Hoyer. The visit of U.S. lawmakers is another sign of the continued high level of attention to Ukraine on the Capitol Hill and an important manifestation of support for the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russian aggression," it said on Facebook in early hours of Saturday.

It is emphasized that during the visit of the delegation, which also includes Republican congressmen Tom Cole and Garret Graves, as well as members of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party, Steve Cohen and Val Demings, they are scheduled to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, representatives of the executive and legislative branches of government, public sector of Ukraine.

It is also reported that a meeting of the American delegation with the leadership of the NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy is scheduled to discuss energy security problems.

"In addition, the delegation will pay their respects at of the Memorial Center Babi Yar (Babyn Yar), the site of a massacre of Jews during the Holocaust, and they will lay a wreath in Maidan Square in memory of the protesters killed there," the message reads.

Earlier Hoyer wrote on Twitter: "I look forward to leading a Congressional delegation visit to Denmark, Ukraine, Hungary, and Luxembourg in the days ahead to reaffirm the importance of the NATO alliance and the United States's strong support for democracy in Europe."

First, the delegation will visit Denmark, then Ukraine, then Hungary and Luxembourg.

