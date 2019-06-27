Georgian prosecutors ask court to arrest opposition deputy accused of organizing riots in Tbilisi

The Georgian main prosecutor's office has filed a motion with the court to take opposition deputy Nikanor Melia into custody, the prosecutors said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Georgian parliament suspended Melia's parliamentary immunity, enabling the prosecutors to file criminal charges against him.

Melia, a deputy of the opposition United National Movement, is charged with organizing and participating in the riots in Tbilisi in front of the parliament building on June 20, when a crowd of protesters including Melia tried to breach a police cordon to break into the parliament building.