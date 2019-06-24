Facts

16:38 24.06.2019

Ukrainian PACE delegation demanding removal of PACE president from plenary hearings for breaking rules

Ukraine's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has demanded PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier not be allowed to conduct plenary sessions over the violation of the rules, Ukraine's PACE Chairman Volodymyr Ariev has said.

"PACE's self-destruction has begun. We appealed to the rules committee [Committee on Rules of Procedure, Immunities and Institutional Affairs] and demanded that Pasquier be prevented from conducting the session because she did not allow delegates to vote on the committee's conclusions," Ariev wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He explained that the PACE President had violated the rules: "[She] has arbitrarily changed the agenda when the vote revealed that there were not enough votes (two-thirds of deputies present)."

"I cannot remember such blatant arrogance during the last six and a half years. Moreover, Pasquier recognized everything after I took the floor and pointed out this violation to her, but refused to correct her improper actions," Ariev said.

