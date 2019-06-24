Facts

15:28 24.06.2019

CEC registers 212 more majoritarian candidates for parliament, 430 more party-list candidates, rejects Kliuyev's application

Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) on Sunday registered self-appointed 164 majoritarian candidates for parliament, as well as 48 majoritarian candidates nominated by political parties in early elections scheduled for July 21, 2019.

The press service of the CEC's Secretariat said 23 candidates in majoritarian races were nominated by Ukraine's Agrarian Party, 15 – from Vitali Klitschko's UDAR party, 3 – Nash Krai, 5 – Sharij Party, and one each by the Civil Position and Ukrainian Gypsy parties.

In total, the CEC on Sunday registered 212 candidates for parliament in the national party-list vote. As of June 23, 1,593 candidates have been registered in the national party-list race, of whom 1,319 are self-nominated and 274 are nominated by political parties.

In addition, the CEC registered 430 candidates included in the electoral lists of political parties in national party-list race: 206 – from Batkivschyna and 224 – from Opposition Bloc. The CEC excluded Volodymyr Pylypenko from the Opposition Bloc party list. He was tenth deputy in the list.

As of June 23, the CEC registered 1,743 candidates included the lists of 12 political parties in the nationwide party-list vote.

The CEC on Sunday refused to register 17 self-nominated candidates and a candidate from the Liberal Party, Andriy Kliuyev ex-Presidential Administration head under ex-President Viktor Yanukovych (District No. 46, Donetsk region) in majoritarian races, (district No. 46, Donetsk region). The CEC also recognized two candidates in majoritarian districts who refused to run on the basis of their applications and refused to register the candidates included in the electoral list of the Union of Left Forces political party in the nationwide party-list race.

Kliuyev is suspected of seizing state property from May 2010 to April 2011 by abusing his official position with a group of persons in prior agreement on a large scale. Kyiv's Pechersky district court gave permission to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to conduct a special pretrial investigation of the case. On June 26, Kliuyev was summoned for questioning as a suspect. According to Ukraine's SBU State Security Service, Kliuyev lives in Russia.

Tags: #cec #elections
