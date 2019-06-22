Facts

14:34 22.06.2019

Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

2 min read
Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

The public union "All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas" and Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivschyna party have signed a memorandum of cooperation in lawmaking in the newly elected parliament: human rights activists and MPs committed themselves to jointly lobby bills to help solve the problems of Donbas residents and displaced people.

The signing of the memorandum took place on June 20, 2019 on the World Refugee Day. The document provides for the development and consolidation of the state strategy of assistance to the residents of Donbas, the gradual implementation of a comprehensive policy to restore peace and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The aggressive attitude towards people, inattention, and detachment from problems is unacceptable. The new government is obliged to view it in a completely different way and take real steps to help all its citizens," Tymoshenko believes.

"The pressing issues for Ukrainians from Donbas are: the lack of permanent housing, restrictions in the passing of the contact line, legislative gaps in the issuing of identity documents, non-payment of pensions," head of the All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas Hennadiy Borysychiv said.

The parties agreed on the need to create an international fund for the restoration and development of Donbas, where donor funds will be used exclusively for the intended purposes.

"Over the past five years, international donors have provided the Ukrainian authorities with about $1 billion in assistance to support the affected residents of Donbas and damaged infrastructure. However, they were inefficient: some money was stolen, and some were simply redistributed to other state needs, which is a crime against affected people. In addition, it undermines the credibility of donor states to Ukraine," Borysychiv said.

The All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas is a public union that united organizations and coalitions of internally displaced persons in order to protect and restore their rights.

Tags: #donbas #batkivschyna
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:36 22.06.2019
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas

14:34 22.06.2019
Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

16:38 19.06.2019
Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

10:43 19.06.2019
Volker ready for contacts with Russian side, although he does not see its readiness to resolve Donbas conflict

Volker ready for contacts with Russian side, although he does not see its readiness to resolve Donbas conflict

15:03 18.06.2019
Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

14:33 18.06.2019
Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

12:15 18.06.2019
Charges to be brought against four involved in MH17 downing in Donbas in 2014 after their names made public

Charges to be brought against four involved in MH17 downing in Donbas in 2014 after their names made public

11:39 18.06.2019
Zelensky reveals what he will tell Putin at possible meeting

Zelensky reveals what he will tell Putin at possible meeting

09:27 18.06.2019
Zelensky declines dialogue with 'Donbas separatists' but ready for talks in Minsk format

Zelensky declines dialogue with 'Donbas separatists' but ready for talks in Minsk format

15:17 15.06.2019
Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

President's appeal on Sorrow and Remembrance Day: We must do everything so that war doesn't become common thing for next generations

Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

LATEST

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

Ukrainian Security Service chief preparing Zelensky's visit to U.S.

President's appeal on Sorrow and Remembrance Day: We must do everything so that war doesn't become common thing for next generations

Court orders CEC to register fugitive MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for snap elections to Rada

SBI receives claim from Opposition Bloc MPs about seizure of state power by Poroshenko, Parubiy and Groysman

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD