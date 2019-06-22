Facts

Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has signed a Memorandum with the French company "Veolia Central & Eastern Europe S.A." on cooperation in the field of solid waste management, the press service of the Kyiv city state administration has reported.

"Kyiv is committed to working with reputable international companies with successful experience in implementing projects in the field of waste management. The Veolia Group is one of the world leaders in developing solutions for managing water supply systems, waste and energy. Therefore, I am pleased to announce that today we are signing a Memorandum of Cooperation with the French company Veolia Central & Eastern Europe S.A.," Klitschko said.

The mayor of Kyiv noted that the capital has clear plans for a gradual departure from the technology of dumping garbage - both from an outdated and environmentally dangerous methodology.

In July, the city authorities intend to launch pilot projects on the separate collection of municipal solid waste in the capital.

"We plan to install up to 3,000 containers for individual fractions – plastic and glass. We met with the carriers of garbage and offered them to develop and implement a pilot project of separate collection in the territories where they work. It is very important that these are different models proposed by enterprises and we will determine the most effective ones," he added.

The plans of the mayor include developing utility-type waste sorting, transferring of recycled materials for recycling, and also he plans to create a garbage processing complex with equipment for efficient processing of organic and other fractions.

"We plan to build a waste recycling complex, which will have a total processing capacity of 700,000 tonnes per year and will include a sorting stage. We plan to place this waste recycling plant next to the Energia plant, which will be made ecologically safe," Klitschko said.

The Veolia company expressed hope that cooperation with Kyiv would be effective.

