Presidential administration plans to launch eID online service access network in 2019

The Administration of the President of Ukraine plans to launch the eID online service access network and introduce SmartID (the e-signature in a mobile application), according to a posting on the website of the administration.

"Already this year we will give impetus to the MobileID project, introduce SmartID and create a convenient and affordable eID network for Ukrainians. By 2024, 75% of the population should have and be able to use reliable and secure eID tools. Then Ukrainians will forever forget what an official looks like and where it is located, because more than 90% of all public services will be transferred online," president's adviser Mykhailo Fedorov said during a discussion of the draft State in Smartphone concept in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said that the president's team is open to proposals from the market and seeks to attract Ukrainian business to the digitization of the country's economy.

In turn, Chairman of the IT Committee of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP) Dmytro Priadko said that to date, one of the main problems of the industry has been the lack of strategic and priority support from the state.

According to him, for the development of the domestic market of online public services the following things are needed: de-monopolization of the function of providing public administrative services; opening of regulated access to government data for business; the creation of business-based IT services based on data and competition between service providers.

The members of the SUP IT-committee called for stepping up the work of the state in simplifying public private partnerships, carrying out judicial reform to protect intellectual rights, launching a full-fledged E-Health service, and creating a single identifier for an individual.

As reported, earlier President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the State in Smartphone project would ensure a reduction in red tape pressure on the citizens of the country.

The administration plans to transfer 90% of all public services to online mode by 2024.